AC Milan Could Be A Destination For Juventus No. 10 This Summer

Corriere dello Sport via TMW are reporting that Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala is considering AC Milan as a potential destination and at the top of his list in Serie A for the summer as he leaves Turin on a free transfer. Juventus announced that they will not renew his contract this summer allowing the Argentina international to leave the club after seven years. The priority for the player remains to move to the Premier League.

The no. 10 has played 284 games for Juventus scoring 113 goals and providing 48 assists since 2015. In this time, he has won 5 Serie A titles, 4 Coppa Italia titles and featured in a UEFA Champions League final.

Milan would be the ideal destination for the attacker to relaunch himself if he were to remain in Serie A as he could slot in at right wing or as a trequartista in Stefano Pioli’s system. He is a winner and knows the league incredibly well so this could be a massive opportunity but the big red flag is his fitness history.