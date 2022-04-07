Real Madrid Could Recall Attacking Midfielder From AC Milan Early This Summer

Sergio Santos of AS is reporting that AC Milan central attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz could be recalled to Real Madrid early from his two year loan this summer. The midfielder has a purchase option in his Milan deal and a year left this summer but the Spanish club could look to get him back now. The agreement exists but the will of the player will be respected if he wishes to return to his parent club. Diaz has struggled at Milan this season following his bout with the coronavirus despite a strong start to the season.

The report notes that Diaz wants to return to Madrid if he is given the opportunity to feature in the first team and be a starter under Carlo Ancelotti but otherwise would remain at Milan to try and get into the squad of Spain for the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Diaz has played 34 games for Milan this season scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists in all competitions.