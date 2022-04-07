AC Milan Sign A Partnership Agreement With Konami As The First-Ever Training Wear Partner

AC Milan on their website and Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. are pleased to announce a long-term partnership that will see KONAMI become the first Official Training Wear Partner in the Club’s history, and one of the Rossoneri’s Principal Partners from 1 July 2022.

From the beginning of next season, KONAMI’s eFootball™ logo will feature on the front of the men’s team’s official Training Kit, which will be worn by the players during their training sessions at the Milanello Sports Centre, as well as before every fixture in domestic and international competitions. It is an agreement that underlines the global appeal of AC Milan, which continues to grow both on and off the pitch. Furthermore, this partnership unites two brands that have always fuelled the passions of millions of people around the world: they are global icons of innovation, sport and entertainment that are capable of appealing to increasingly wider audiences and have consistently set new trends.

The new Training Kit will be unveiled in the coming months, as will further details on a partnership that looks to combine the physical and digital universes. During the course of this partnership, AC Milan and KONAMI will strengthen their common status as entertainment powerhouses, generating an innovative ecosystem of initiatives that will unite players and fans both on and off the pitch.