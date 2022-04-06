AC Milan Right Back Undergoes Surgery On His Knee Following Injury Against Bologna

AC Milan right back Alessandro Florenzi came off the bench in the 75th minute against Bologna and picked up an injury in the 85th minute to his knee. Given the situation, he continued playing for 14 or so minutes possibly aggravating the issue. The defender has required surgery and will likely be out for a while at this rate. Milan drew the game 0-0 dropping crucial points in the title race. Milan now must re-evaluate the strategy at right back as Kalulu starting at centre back takes away our depth and Calabria’s poor form means some freshness off the bench is needed.

The official statement via the website reads,

AC Milan can confirm that Alessandro Florenzi today underwent an arthroscopic operation on his left knee, conducted by Dr Piero Paolo Mariani. The meniscectomy, undertaken with AC Milan club doctor Lucio Genesio in attendance, was successful. Alessandro will commence the rehabilitation process right away.