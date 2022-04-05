AC Milan Women Hammer Empoli 3-0 But Still Off UWCL Spot

AC Milan Women took on Empoli this weekend in an important tie to keep with the top of the pack in the Serie A Femminile. The Rossonere came away with a big 3-0 win as striker Lindsey Thomas bagged a brace, captain Valentina Bergamaschi scored the opener and veteran Laura Giuliani kept a clean sheet. The side remains five points of AS Roma and a spot for next season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) with only three games left in the season. The side also debuted the fourth shirt for the season.

Bergamaschi opened the scoring after just 4 minutes as she managed to get a touch with her back against the goal of Agard’s cross to get the game going. Milan kept the pressure on and eventually doubled their lead through a lovely tap in from Thomas who finished off Grimshaw lay off in the 17th minute. Thomas got her second of the game in the 55th minute with another simple tap in connecting with a low cross from Tucceri Cimini.

The side break for the international break now and look to fight to the end for the 2nd place finish when they return.