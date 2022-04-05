Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 0-0 Bologna

AC Milan played out a tough 0-0 draw with Bologna allowing both Inter Milan and Napoli to gain points in the Scudetto race. Here are our player ratings from the game:

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: Another crucial performance from him as he made good saves that kept us in the game with a clean sheet. 8/10

Davide Calabria: A pretty average display with way too many snapshots sky-ing over the cross bar. He kept pushing forward to no avail. 5.5/10

Pierre Kalulu: A solid display where he kept things calm at the back dealing with a rotation of Orsolini, Soriano and even Svanberg at times. He kept it tidy. 6/10

Fikayo Tomori: A good game from him but one where his frustration was visible with the attackers encouraging to play further up out of place. 6/10

Theo Hernandez: A tired performance with very little substance. Similar to Calabria there were too few quality balls into the middle and too many wild shots. 5.5/10

Sandro Tonali: A poor display from him as he really struggled to get into the game. His touch was off and his passing sloppy. 5/10

Ismael Bennacer: A really good performance from him and it was a mistake to get substituted off. He had some really good chances and kept the pressure on in attack but couldn’t find the breakthrough. 7/10

﻿Junior Messias: The winger did well at the start but faded really quickly over the course of the first half, he needs to take a more direct approach at defenders. 4/10

Brahim Diaz: He kept getting pushed around like last season and could not find a final pass to save his life. A extremely poor showing from him. 4/10

Rafael Leao: A really sloppy performance from him and one that showed he is struggling to deal with the pressure of the situation. He was not composed in the final third and this really hurt us. 4.5/10

Olivier Giroud: A quiet game. Two potential chances but otherwise entirely anonymous. 4.5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Ante Rebic: He looks so rusty and devoid of confidence that it is genuinely unfathomable to think of how well he did in the previous two seasons. A chaotic and ineffective display. 4/10

Franck Kessie: A difficult one for him to impact and he looked listless. The episode with the captain’s armband is shocking to see and ultimately hurts our chances. 5.5/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: A valiant attempt to get us going and back in it but the spark and connection just wasn’t there. A tough day at the office. 6/10

Alessandro Florenzi: A tough game for him with the injury he sustained. The one long shot was threatening but he struggled to support the attack. 5/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He got the subs wrong in this one. Tonali was struggling while Bennacer was excelling but he took the latter off. The deployment of Leao on the right wing backfired as he struggled to adapt and the main problem Diaz was left on for the full 90 minutes. 5/10