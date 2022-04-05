AC Milan Wasteful At The San Siro In 0-0 Draw With Bologna As Scudetto Race Tightens

AC Milan shot themselves in the foot last night at the San Siro in a heart wrenching 0-0 draw with Bologna where the Rossoneri failed to convert their chances allowing both Inter Milan and Napoli to gain points in the title race.

Milan were so wasteful and barely strung passes together in the final third of the pitch. Giroud, Leao, Messias, Diaz and Rebic were all too wasteful and just looked unable to handle the pressure of the task at hand.

Milan had 33 shots on goal but in reality only about 3 of those were actually threatening. Giroud and Ibrahimovic were not clinical with their headed opportunities. On the other side of the pitch, Maignan came up big with some big saves in some dire moments.

Milan are now just one point ahead of Napoli and four ahead of Inter but both sides have easier schedules going into the final seven games of the season.