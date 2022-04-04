Match Preview: AC Milan vs Bologna H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Bologna at the San Siro tonight as the side debut their fourth shirt. The side need to keep winning following the weekend results but it won’t be easy.

H2H

Bologna 2 - 3 Milan

Milan 5 - 1 Bologna

Milan 2 - 0 Bologna

Bologna 1 - 2 Milan

Bologna 2 - 4 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: D, D, D, W, W

Bologna: W, D, D, L, L

Players to Watch

Fikayo Tomori

The defender gave a good interview during the break and discussed the importance of taking one game at a time. That’s what we need in this game, we need another clean sheet and we need leadership to get us through the tough moments. He needs to continue partnering well with Kalulu and supporting Maignan with calm at the back.

Marko Arnautovic

The striker will be the one to fear in this one yet again as he has a spark and can turn the game around. Milan have done well not to concede early in the past couple of games but it is always tricky taking on Mihajlovic’s sides. The striker has been hit and miss in Serie A this season but remains a threat, he can force errors and take advantage of the inexperience of Kalulu to force penalties or free kicks.

Ismael Bennacer

The midfielder had a really tough international break getting knocked out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualification in the final minute of extra time. He needs to turn up for the Rossoneri and support the side in this game managing the approaches of Svanberg and Orsolini. He needs the passing lanes open and push the team forward to support the creativity of the attackers who have been struggling.

Prediction: Milan 2 - 1 Bologna