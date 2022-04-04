AC Milan Host Bologna At The San Siro As The Side Debuts The Fourth Shirt

AC Milan face Bologna at the San Siro tonight in a crucial fixture for the Scudetto race in Italy. The Rossoneri have sold over 65,000 tickets for this game as the fans turn up to support the team in this pivotal moment.

Milan are coming off an international break where some players had a good couple of games while others were left heartbroken after missing out on the World Cup.

The side are in a tough spot as Napoli and Inter Milan keep the pressure on and there is no room to slip up. The side will be looking to rely on the more experienced players to step in and keep the points rolling in.

There are some questions on whether Kessie and Rebic will get to start but it seems the line up will be kept the same as the previous games.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Messias, Diaz (Kessie), Leao (Rebic), Giroud