AC Milan Players Will Wear Special Recycled Puma Shirts Pre-Game This Weekend

AC Milan on their website are reporting that the players will wear special jerseys before the start of their Serie A match against Fiorentina on Sunday and the Women’s Serie A match against Inter Milan on May 7, which were made with an innovative garment-to-garment recycling method as part of PUMA’s RE:JERSEY project.

With RE:JERSEY, PUMA aims to reduce waste and pave the way towards more circular production models in the future. The RE:JERSEY project has sustainability at its heart, a key value for AC Milan, which has committed to sustainable and social responsibility initiatives, with a particular focus on younger generations.

While PUMA’s football kits on the market today are already made from 100% recycled polyester, the RE:JERSEY shirts worn ahead of Sunday’s game are made with 75% repurposed football jerseys. The remaining 25% comes from SEAQUAL ® MARINE PLASTIC.