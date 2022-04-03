AC Milan Have Handshake Agreement With Liverpool Striker For The Summer

MilanNews.it are reporting that Liverpool FC striker Divock Origi is keen to join AC Milan this summer on a free transfer and both parties are confident to be able to close the deal soon. The current plan is to offer his a 4 year contract worth 3.5-4 million euros per year. The striker would play alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud for at least one year before transitioning into the leading role.

In another report, MilanNews.it are stating that there is a ‘handshake’ between Origi and Milan over the summer move as they confirm the operation will cost Milan 16 million euros in net wages over 4 years and 24 million euros gross.

Calcio Mercato are adding that the player has informed Liverpool that he will not renew and state that currently sign-on fees and bonuses are being discussed ahead of the final push to get his signature. The player has spoken with Paolo Maldini and is keen to join the club.