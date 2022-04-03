AC Milan Manager Discusses Player Roles Into The Final Stretch

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli spoke in his pre-match press conference regarding a number of players and the roles they will adopt in the final stretch. This is what he had to say via MilanNews.it:

On the line up: “I have a doubt in midfield, but I’m calm. The players all feel the possibility of playing, then the initial choices will be important but the subs will be just as important.”

On Rebic’s role: “I don’t think he’s an attacking midfielder, Ante can play as a second striker. On the right isn’t an area he likes but he can play there. It’s not important to start or come on, but to be decisive within the team.”

On Theo’s position: “I also followed the matches of the national team. I’m happy for Olivier. Theo? The national team adopted the 3-man defence after he arrived. When he plays with Leao and Rebic he must be good at finding space.”

On Ibrahimovic: “Ibra will have to help the team and give his best as he has always done.”