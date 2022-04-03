AC Milan Women Travel To Face Empoli As UWCL Race Gets Tougher

AC Milan Women take on Empoli away from home this afternoon. The Rossonere need to keep their momentum going to fight for a UWCL spot as the season nears it’s end. Milan have struggled in front of goal as the strikers are misfiring. Only a win will do as the side currently sit five points below AS Roma with only four rounds left to play.

The side are coming off a 2-0 win over Fiorentina last week but will miss a number of key players as Laia Codina is out with a red card suspension while Refiloe Jane is struggling with an injury.

Milan Women will also be debuting the new fourth shirt during the game in partnership with NemeN.

The game is also key as the Serie A Femminile breaks for an international break after this one before the final stretch of the season where the Rossonere need to hunt down that second place spot.

Expected Line Up (3-4-3): Giuliani, Andersen, Agard, Fusetti, Arnadottir, Adami, Grimshaw, Tucceri Cimini, Guagni, Thomas, Bergamaschi