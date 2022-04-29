AC Milan Winger Gets Big Offer From Abroad As Contract Talks Slow

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan winger Rafael Lea has received a big offer from abroad in the midst of his contract renewal negotiations with the club. The Portugal international is represented by Jorge Mendes who has great ties with the club, the negotiations have slowed as the current offer on the table of 4.5 million euros per year is considered low by the player. Milan are keen to keep him but would likely entertain offers in the region of 70-80 million euros for him. His former club LOSC Lille also received a percentage of any future resale which needs to be taken into account.

Calcio Mercato report that the offer likely came from Manchester City who have been linked to the player before.

Leao has exploded this season as he has 12 goals and 7 assists across all competitions with 4 games to go. This is his highest output yet as he took over from Ante Rebic to be the starter. Since joining the club, he has scored 25 goals and provided 13 assists in 3 seasons.