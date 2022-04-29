AC Milan and Inter Milan In A Rush Final For The Serie A Title As Fiorentina Game Looms

AC Milan are back in top spot on their own without an asterisk after Inter Milan bottled the game against Bologna late on with a howler from second string goalkeeper Radu. The mishap led to a winning goal from Nicola Sansone to deal Inter a blow in the title race putting them two points below the Rossoneri.

This does not mean though as 2 points can shift in just a game hence Stefano Pioli will need to keep the team focused as Milan have a significantly tougher couple of games to go. The final four fixtures are as follows for the two sides:

Milan: Fiorentina (H), Hellas Verona (A), Atalanta (H) and Sassuolo (A)

Inter: Udinese (A), Empoli (H), Cagliari (A), Sampdoria (H)

Milan take on Fiorentina next at the San Siro on Sunday in front of a sold out crowd. Pioli will be looking to recover Ismael Bennacer for the game and hope that Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic keep their fitness up for the first of four finals.