Serie A Femminile Will Be Professional From Next Season In Massive Move For AC Milan Women

AC Milan Women were founded in the 2018 season where the club acquired the Serie A license of Brescia Calcio Femminile. The club has had the designation of a women’s association football side but in a massive step forward, the team (and league) will receive a professional designation beginning next season.

The professionalisation of the Serie A Femminile is a big step forward for the women’s game and is long overdue in Italy. From July 2022 onwards, the league will be professional which means the players will be compensated as such and receive key benefits.

The club’s home ground is Vismara and is has an independent shirt sponsor in Banco BPM. The side have finished third twice, second once and currently sit in third in the current campaign. The side has lost one Coppa Italia final and been knocked out in the qualifiers for the UWCL thus far.

This shift is significant for Milan as it allows for better and more attractive wages, more investment into the side and the opportunity to compete at a high level.

There are expected to be some changes to the format of the league to make it more competitive but what matters most is the development and focus which has been lacking in this sphere.