AC Milan Sale Could Close Tomorrow As Exclusivity Period Ends With Negotiations Going Well

Reuters are reporting that talks between AC Milan’s owners Elliot Management and the Bahraini fund Investcorp are progressing well and an agreement over the purchase of the club could be signed tomorrow as the exclusivity period comes to a close. The fund are set to spend 1.18 billion euros to purchase the club which includes all debt. The report also goes on to note that the management of the club’s debt has really helped this transaction along as the current annual loss sits at just 60 million euros, down from the previous year’s 96.4 million euros and 200 million euros from the year before that.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that the negotiations should close imminently and that the deal could be final at the end of the season next month.

TMW are reporting that the fund could be used as a vehicle to allow for the holding of Milan by a fund or family from the region. This is just a hypothesis but is also being reported as an option by Il Sole 24 Ore who state Investcorp will create an ad hoc fund to allow investment from a variety of sources making Investcorp the manager as opposed to the owners.