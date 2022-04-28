Official: AC Milan Dismiss Primavera Coach Following Poor Results As Interim Takes Charge

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that AC Milan have dismissed their Primavera coach Federico Giunti as the side are very close to be drawn into the relegation fight of the Primavera 1 league. The side have 5 losses in the previous 6 games. They currently sit in 14th place with just 39 points and just 3 points above the drop zone. There are three games left in the season against Empoli, Genoa and Inter Milan to ensure their survival.

Milan will put Christian Terni at the helm until the end of the season getting a promotion from managing the U18 side. The U18 side will now be managed Simone Baldo.

The report also interestingly notes that former Milan defender and captain Ignazio Abate could be lined up as the coach to take over next season but it remains to be seen how Terni performs in the final few games of the season.