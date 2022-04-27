San Siro Sold Out For AC Milan vs Fiorentina This Weekend

AC Milan take on Fiorentina this weekend at the San Siro and will be finally going into a matchday on level terms with rivals Inter Milan on matches played. Inter have had a game in hand for the past few months which was added an asterisk to the week on week standings but that match will be played tomorrow and the weekend represents the true standings for the final four match days in a tight race for the Scudetto.

MilanNews.it are reporting that Milanisti are behind the club 100% and showing it in the stadiums as the previous game was sold out and once again, the San Siro will be sold out for the Fiorentina game representing over 75,000 tickets sold at the moment. This will be a big boost for the squad to have the roar of the Curva Sud leading the stadium in support of this magnificent feat.