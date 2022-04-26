 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AC Milan Close To Securing First Signing Of The Summer As Target Scores Winner For Liverpool In The Derby

The side will be pushing to get him on board given his tendency to score the big goals next season.

By Muqaddam Malik
Liverpool v Everton - Premier League Photo by Rich Linley - CameraSport via Getty Images

AC Milan are leading the race to sign Liverpool FC striker Divock Origi this summer on a free transfer. As per some journalists, the deal is pretty much done as only the signatures are missing.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that an agreement is in place for a 4 year contract worth 4 million euros per year for the player. Milan will also take advantage of the Growth Decree to lower the gross wages for him.

Origi scored the winner in the Merseyside derby against Everton this weekend. His manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press after the game and said to Sky via Anfield Watch:

“We will never a player like him because if he leaves, he will explode wherever he goes. He is a world class striker, he is a legend and will stay a legend forever. He doesn’t always make the squad which is ridiculous, but he is there when we need him every time. He was involved in both games.”

