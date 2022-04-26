AC Milan Are Looking To Make A Statement Signing For The Attack This Summer As Ajax Man Is Top Target

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are keen to add some firepower to their attack this summer ahead of an important season. The club could also be bolstered by a takeover from Bahraini fund Investcorp in the coming weeks. The side is being linked with Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller from Ajax as a potential starting striker. The striker has a price tag of about 45 million euros given his unreal stats this season where he has scored 33 goals and 9 assists in 39 games. The striker could be a statement signing for the summer but it remains to be seen whether the new owners would continue with Elliot’s strategy of low cost, young signing and development.

A separate report from GdS via MilanLive.it states that the 27 year old is a competing target with Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo. A big investment is expected in the first summer from the new owners but not a ridiculous amount.