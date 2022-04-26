AC Milan Clinch UEFA Champions League Spot With Four Games To Spare Guaranteeing €30 Million

AC Milan came away with a huge 2-1 comeback victory against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday night in a match that keeps the Rossoneri in the title race for the moment. But the more significant outcome of the game is that Milan have secured a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League with four games to spare. This is a big improvement from the 2020/21 season where we snapped up the spot on the final match day of the season.

As per Calcio e Finanza, that win guarantees the side about 30 million euros just from participation and bonuses in revenue for the upcoming season which continues to show the growth of the project since the 2018/19 season.

Paolo Maldini spoke to MilanTV after the massive win via MilanNews.it to say:

“I would like to express a very simple concept that I feel as a Milanista. I am proud of the team, of the staff and what the fans are giving us. It is a real emotion, it is the essence of our work, what makes us feel good and who makes us live with an emotionality, sometimes unstable, but which causes very pleasant sensations of this kind.”