AC Milan Women Wreck Pomigliano 6-2 As Piemonte and Bergamaschi Shine With Braces

AC Milan Women obliterated Pomigliano 6-2 at Vismara yesterday afternoon smashing in 5 goals bin the first time getting an important three points to keep their hopes up in the UWCL race.

Bergamaschi opened the scoring after just 5 minutes with a tap in off Thomas’ lay off. We doubled our lead through Piemonte in the 15th minute with a nice header. Adami got the third goal in the 27th minute as she headed home off another Tucceri Cimini cross. Bergamaschi got her brace scoring the fourth goal in the 33rd minute with a recovery and good finish. They pulled one back but we almost immediately responded with Piemonte also getting her brace for the fifth goal with a shot from the edge of the box.

In the second half, they struck in the 60th minute first as Ganz made substitutions. Stapelfeldt came off the bench to score the sixth of the game in the 79th minute with a strong shot to cap off the game 6-2.

The Rossonere now sit in 3rd place on 43 points, 5 points off AS Roma in the final UWCL spot. There are two rounds of football left to play in the league.