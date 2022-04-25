AC Milan Grind Out Massive 2-1 Win Against Lazio On The Road To Remain In Title Race and Clinch UCL

AC Milan travelled to Rome to face Lazio at the Olimpico and came away with a crucial three points despite lots of adversity in the game notably the outright refusal of a clear penalty by the referee. Milan were saved in the second half by goals from Olivier Giroud in the 49th minute and Sandro Tonali for the winner in the 93rd minute of the game.

Milan went down early to an Immobile goal in the 5th minute as the defence was caught napping just like the previous encounter with Lautaro Martinez.

Giroud got the equaliser as Leao squared the ball and he dove for it with a stretched leg and poked the ball past Strakosha. In the dying minutes of the game, a lovely recovery from Rebic led to a run of play where Ibrahimovic set up Tonali to score a messy one to get the win in this big tie.

The Rossoneri fought back to keep themselves in the title race as Inter Milan play the decisive game in hand against Bologna in the midweek to set the stage for the final four games of the season.

Notably, Milan have confirmed their spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League with this win.