AC Milan Women Host Pomigliano At Home As UWCL Race Comes To A Close

AC Milan Women take on Pomigliano for their first game back from the international break. Milan sit in 3rd place with 40 points while trailing AS Roma who are 2nd with 48 points, with three rounds of football to go.

The Rossonere won the reverse fixture 2-0 and will be looking to do the same as the race for UWCL football is coming to a close as the side look to be just short.

Maurizio Ganz will miss out on a key starter in Christy Grimshaw as she is out for the season with an injury which opens up some space for new signing Celeste Boureille to get some minutes from the start.

The side will be relying on Thomas, Bergamaschi and Piemonte to continue their stellar form in front of goal and Giuliani to keep yet another clean sheet.

Expected Line Up (3-4-3): Giuliani, Arnadottir, Agard, Fusetti, Guagni, Adami, Boureille, Tucceri Cimini, Thomas, Bergamaschi, Thomas