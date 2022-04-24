Match Preview: Lazio vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Lazio at the Olimpico tonight as the Rossoneri look to pick up all three points. Stefano Pioli misses out on Bennacer but gets back Rebic and Ibrahimovic on the bench for this game. It’s a do or die game for us so let’s hope the side come through.

H2H

Lazio 0 - 3 Milan

Milan 3 - 2 Lazio

Lazio 3 - 0 Milan

Milan 2 - 0 Lazio

Milan 4 - 0 Lazio (Coppa)

Form Guide (all competitions)

Lazio: W, L, W, W, D

Milan: W, D, D, W, L

Players to Watch

Franck Kessie

The midfielder is one of the vice captains of the side and needs to step up in a difficult moment. He is also fond of making a statement against Lazio and one is desperately needed tonight. The midfielder will play further back as Diaz is in but his late runs into the box and snapshots offer some creative opportunity to find the net. Moreover, he has a key job to outmuscle Milinkovic Savic and maintain dominance in the midfield of the pitch.

Ciro Immobile

The striker will be the one to watch and shut down in this game as the Italy international is currently the capocannoniere. Immobile needs to be watched as he could have a similar impact to that of Lautaro in the cup game this week. His pace and clinical finishing allow him to stun the defence if there are any lapses in concentration. Kalulu and Tomori need to be sharp in this game so we can get back to clean sheets.

Theo Hernandez

The other vice captain of the side and yet another player who often does well in this particular encounter. He needs to do more down that wing as we struggle for creativity on the right side, his runs need to make it to the final third and he must deliver a final ball, either a pass, cross or a shot at goal. The conversion in the final third is crucial and has been missing in recent weeks. Alsom he must manage the runs of Felipe Anderson who is going to be running havoc on that side.

Prediction: Lazio 0 - 2 Milan