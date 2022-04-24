AC Milan Take On Lazio At The Olimpico To Keep Pace With Inter At The Top

AC Milan face Lazio at the Olimpico tonight as the Rossoneri must take all three points to press Inter Milan who easily swept aside the other capital side AS Roma last night 3-1 at the San Siro. Stefano Pioli confirmed in his press conference yesterday that Ismael Bennacer will miss out on the encounter due to an ankle issue which is a big blow as he has been the best in the midfield in recent weeks.

The only change to the line up from the previous game in the cup will be Brahim Diaz starting at trequartista as Franck Kessie slots back in to his usual defensive midfield role.

Both Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be on the bench adding options for Pioli in attack where the side has bee struggling.

Funnily, there is expected to be more Milan fans than Lazio fans at the Olimpico tonight with 13,000 Milanisti and 7,000 Laziali expected as per GdS via MilanNews.it.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Kessie, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Giroud.