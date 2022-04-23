AC Milan Could Expect Revamp Of Training Facility and Youth System Under New Owners

AC Milan’s current owners Elliot Management are in talks to sell the club to Investcorp, a Bahraini fund. The new owners are expected to pay 1.1 billion euros and develop the side into one of Europe’s elite once again.

MilanNews.it are reporting that the new owners are keen to develop the club from the ground up and a big part of this alongside the much covered stadium project is the youth system of the club. Investcorp are reportedly looking to revolutionise the structure of the youth system by revamping the infrastructure supporting the club such as the Milan Lab and the training facility Milanello. The idea is expected to take inspiration from Manchester City’s development of the Platt Lane site which opened just a few years into the ownership of Sheikh Mansour. These developments will strengthen the club in the long run and bring Milan back into Europe’s elite.

La Repubblica via MilanNews.it are reporting the the new owners could look to moving the Milanello facility to the La Maura horse racing area in Trenno Park. This would link with the upgrade of the facility and the modernisation of the training approach.