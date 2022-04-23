AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis Could Leave The Club Following Takeover By Bahraini Fund

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan’s current CEO Ivan Gazidis could leave if the club is sold to Investcorp in the coming weeks or month. The report notes that Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are expected to remain and keep charge of the technical department as they have done a really good job in recent seasons. Gazidis, however, is expected to depart given his links to Elliot Management and his current health situation as he battles cancer. A potential name to replace him has arisen as Umberto Gandini - who will be familiar to most Milan fans - however it is also likely that Investcorp bring in someone they have links with as it the case with the Manchester City and Paris St Germain corporate structures.

Corriere dello Sport via Sempre Milan are reporting that Gazidis has a clause in his contract that entitles him to a bonus based on the sale of the club (if there is a profit - and there is). This means there is a good incentive for him to see the deal through and then move on.