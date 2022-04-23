Official: AC Milan Renew Promising Primavera Striker Until 2026

AC Milan on the Twitter account of the Primavera have officially confirmed the renewal of striker Marco Nasto until the summer of 2026. The 18 year old striker has 15 goals and 7 assists for the Primavera thus far this season across all competitions and is an important part of the squad that has otherwise struggled back in the top flight.

Milan are currently struggling in front of goal in Serie A and need to develop young talent who can support the attackers. The last key product from the Primavera was Lorenzo Colombo who is on loan at SPAL but has not had the chance to break into the first team. Patrick Cutrone was the last striker to actually graduated from the Primavera into a first team role. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Marko Lazetic who was signed from Crvena Zvezda as he just made his debut but has only really featured for the Primavera to get his fitness up.

You can watch his goals from the first half of the season here or below.