AC Milan Looking To Striker Opportunities On The Market As Ajax Star Could Support Liverpool Man

Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that AC Milan are in full swing for their summer mercato focused on closing deals for Sven Botman from LOSC Lille and Divock Origi from Liverpool FC as well as others. In this list, Milan are keen to reinforce the attack and as a addition to Origi, the club are considering Sebastien Haller from Ajax for about 30 million euros to lead the line. The Ivory Coast international has 33 goals and 9 assists so far this season.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that the deal for Origi from Liverpool should be completed as the striker is keen to join the Rossoneri. The striker is expected to receive between 3.5-4 million euros per season but the gross cost will be reduced given the club will take advantage of the Growth Decree. The 26 year old will be considered to be one of the key strikers for the upcoming season. The player reportedly turned down other Premier League approaches to join the Rossoneri.