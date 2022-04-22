AC Milan’s Current Owners Elliot Management Could Maintain Minority Stake After Sale To Investcorp

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan’s sale to Investcorp is progressing well as more details begin to emerge. The expected timeline looks for some agreement to be found by the end of this month and completion to take place between now and the end of the season. Separately GdS via MilanNews.it are reporting that Investcorp are keen to close in two or so weeks and have some key meetings planned with UEFA in Nyon over the project and financial sustainability and a meeting with Inter Milan over the new stadium.

The valuation has been confirmed to be 1.1 billion euros not dollars by Antonio Vitiello and the previous report notes that Elliot Management could maintain a minority stake worth about 100 million euros in the club.

Calcio e Finanza via MilanNews.it are reporting the same noting that the hypothesis has emerged given the potential benefit in the short term with a stadium project underway and also just support the transition. The new fund are expected to maintain the same mode of management as Elliot did.