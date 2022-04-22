AC Milan Hoping To Get Two Attackers Fit For Lazio Game This Weekend

Peppe di Stefano via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan have some optimism but more concerns regarding the attack for the game this weekend against Lazio as winger Ante Rebic and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic continue to train individually following personalised schedules. The duo are sorely missed as Rafael Leao looks overworked and Olivier Giroud seems to be out of ideas trying to carry the attack.

Rebic seemed to pick up an injury ahead of the derby on Tuesday but the scans he undertook thereafter showed no injury in a puzzling episode. Ibrahimovic continues to work to overcome his knee overload. The duo has barely contributed to the side since the new year and could be a huge boost to the side for the final couple of rounds as Milan push to challenge Inter Milan for the Scudetto.

The Rossoneri have particularly struggled in front of goal, scoring just 3 goals in the past 5 games in all competitions.