AC Milan Could Pursue An Independent Stadium Under New Owners If The Bureaucratic Delays Continue

The side really new those stadium revenues to level up and compete with the top of Europe.

By Muqaddam Malik
AC Milan

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan and Inter Milan have different financial situations and priorities which means that the Rossoneri could take advantage of the new owners to go for their own new stadium. This was reportedly an issue for another Arab fund who approached Inter but would not pay $1 billion for them.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that these plans are just a hypothesis for the moment as the plan will still be to develop together with Inter. The speed of the operation will be key in determining the direction.

La Repubblica via MilanNews.it are reporting that Milan are focused on a new stadium and that they would go ahead with an independent project if there are any issues with the San Siro redevelopment project for the Nuovo Stadio Milano. The report adds that there are discussiosn of moving Milanello closer to the La Maura horse racing course fields as well as considering the Falck steelworks plant in Sesto San Giovanni as an alternative location for the new stadium.

