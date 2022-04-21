AC Milan Could Discuss Terminating The Loan Of Real Madrid Trequartista If Player Chooses

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan’s trequartista Brahim Diaz could cut short his two year loan deal at the club and return to his parent side Real Madrid this summer. Diaz has struggled to carry the no. 10 shirt since the departure of Hakan Calhanoglu last summer and his influence is extremely limited as he often just gets pushed around. There are conflicting reports on whether he will see out the loan and then move back or if he will be recalled early. It seems that Milan need to move on from the player as soon as possible but luckily Madrid want him back as it seems.

TMW are reporting that there is a meeting scheduled between Milan and Madrid to discuss the future of the player ahead of the summer.

Diaz has contributed 4 goals and 4 assists thus far this season but has not provided either since December 2021.

MilanNews.it are reporting that Diaz alongside four other attackers could leave this summer including Ibrahimovic, Rebic, Messias and Saelemaekers.