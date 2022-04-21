AC Milan Winger Undergoes Scan On Knee Following Injury Scare On Tuesday

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan winger Ante Rebic underwent scans yesterday to determine the extent of his knee injury sustained in the warm up on Tuesday night and found nothing. The Croatia international missed out on an important derby della Madonnina where Milan got knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Inter Milan 3-0. The winger would’ve been a welcome addition to the side which lacked depth in the attack forcing Pioli to bring on Marko Lazetic for his debut in the worst of circumstances.

The results of the scan showing no issues raise some questions as to why he missed out on the game and if there is another underlying problem.

Rebic has missed the majority of this season due to a variety of injuries. He has only played 986 minutes across all competitions and the bulk of this came in the first 10 rounds of the season.