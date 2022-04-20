AC Milan Struggling With Injuries In Attack Leaving The Side Tame In Front Of Goal

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan have yet again added a player to the injury table as winger Ante Rebic picked up a knee injury in the warm up ahead of the game against Inter Milan last night. The Croatia international has become insanely injury prone this season and has not contributed to the side in a meaningful way as a result hence the pressure has built up on Rafael Leao and he is struggling now as a result. It has not yet been determined if this is a major injury or if he was withdrawn as a precaution. Milan face Lazio on Sunday and need all the firepower they can get.

In addition to Rebic, there is growing frustration around Zlatan Ibrahimovic who has spent more of the season on the sidelines than on the pitch. This is affecting the side as Olivier Giroud is not dynamic and is really hampering the attacking output in recent months. He seems likely to miss out at the least the next game or two yet.