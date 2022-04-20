Milan Player Ratings: Inter Milan 3 - 0 AC Milan

AC Milan beaten 3-0 by Inter Milan in a uninspired performance in the Coppa Italia semi final. The lack of an attack is what truly hurt us as the goals should’ve come. The side drop out of one race for silverware and now must find a way to win the Scudetto or rue another season where we are just fingertips away.

Follow us on Twitter @SBNRossonero

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: A tough game for him as there was not much he could do on any of the goals, he was left out to die. 5/10

Davide Calabria: His decline has been shocking. He honestly should be on the chopping block this summer as Kalulu would be a better RB. Calabria offered nothing in attack as was easily beaten when defending. 3/10

Pierre Kalulu: A tough one for him especially on the final goal where he was played out of position on the recovery. He marked Correa well but the gaps hurt us. 5/10

Fikayo Tomori: An uncharacteristic poor performance from him. He fell asleep on the first goal and did not look his usual self as he conceded too many fouls and could not hold off Martinez on the runs. 4/10

Theo Hernandez: Another game where he just irritates me, he spent more time rolling around on the floor than defending or making attempts at goal. He is turning into a one season wonder as he is so predictable that overloading the left side pretty much ends him. 3/10

Ismael Bennacer: He makes such a big difference as usual and was robbed off a stunning goal. He is the engine in this side and was one of the few positives. 7/10

Sandro Tonali: An average performance where he looked lost for options (obviously not his fault). The defensive aspect was decent but his passing is fading in influence with the lack of competent attackers. 5.5/10

﻿Alexis Saelemaekers: Week in and week out it shocks me that Saelemaekers is a professional and wears the Milan shirt. He did have that one nice volley but then did the usual ‘much ado about nothing.’ 4/10

Frank Kessie: A good game from him as he actually kept the wheels rolling and had some decent chances. He forced the game forward and almost got a goal but alas it was not to be. 6/10

Rafael Leao: A symptom of the lack of depth, he looks frustrated, tired and defenders are figuring him out. He had some good chances but maybe pass instead of shooting right at Handanovic. 5/10

Olivier Giroud: There is just nothing happening. Milan effectively played with 10 men at this point. 2/10

SUBSTITUTES

Junior Messias: He did his best but unfortunately this is not good enough for the heights Milan want to reach. 4/10

Brahim Diaz: He just is not good enough, we keep waiting for him to rediscover that early form but he cannot seem to step up. He cannot pick his passes and generally just floats outside of the ball delivering nothing into the middle. 3/10

Matteo Gabbia: He was out of his depth in this game is his positioning faltered at points including during the third goal. 5/10

Rade Krunic: A slow one for him, nothing of note. 5/10

Marko Lazetic: Must’ve been bittersweet for him, a debut in the biggest game but down 3-0. He did not do much but his hold up play is intriguing. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He got the line up right with Kessie coming in and got lucky with Kalulu replacing Calabria and doing amazing. The subs were good and the management was right to go for a goal until the end. 6.5/10