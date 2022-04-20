AC Milan Embarassed By Inter In The Derby Getting Knocked Out of The Coppa Italia 3-0

AC Milan just could not compete in this game, it became clear by about the fifth minute that Inter Milan would make it into the finals. The Rossoneri had good stretches where they almost forced a goal, there were the Leao chances, Kessie’s chances and Bennacer’s lovely goal which was inexplicably ruled out by VAR but Milan were never on par with Inter as far as the deadliness went. The side got whacked 3-0 by a Martinez double and a late Gosens tap in as the side were simply outplayed.

There is no one in particular to blame amongst the players and the manager as there is simply no depth and the wrong collection of players.

This is where the winter transfer window needs to be dissected further as the lack of additions at striker have really hurt us as Olivier Giroud cannot start, the bet on Brahim Diaz as trequartista has clearly flopped and Junior Messias/Alexis Saelemaekers are just bang average and cannot really contribute with any consistency. Oddly, Davide Calabria began the season well but now looks more like his old self with just nothing special and no creativity as well as a step behind in his defending.

It’s a painful loss but the one thing we can hope is that this lights a fire in the squad to take the Scudetto back from Inter and get some revenge in the next month.