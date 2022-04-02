AC Milan Present Slightly Improved Offer To Captain As Lazio Look To Pounce This Summer

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan and captain Alessio Romagnoli are still in talks over a potential renewal. Lazio has been strongly following the defender and put forward a solid offer for him but Milan could yet want to keep him for the short term. The main issue seems to be the question of agent fees to be paid to Mino Raiola.

Alfredo Pedulla is reporting that Milan will present an offer at around 3 million euros getting closer to Lazio’s offer or slightly above it but will not guarantee the player a starting spot given the intense competition at centre back especially if Sven Botman joins.

The interesting storyline to follow in this case is whether Stefano Pioli will entrust the title race and final games of the season to Romagnoli as captain and the experienced one or Kalulu based on his form and partnership with Tomori.