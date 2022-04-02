AC Milan Looking To Raise Over 20 Million Euros If Three Loan Deals Become Permanent

Calcio Mercato are reporting that AC Milan are looking to pick up about 21 million euros in revenue from player sales on loan deals. This will likely go toward boosting the coffers for this summer as the Rossoneri look to make some important investments. Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara cleared house in the past three transfer windows sending out numerous players on loan with buy options. The deals are as follows:
- Leo Duarte - Istanbul Basaksehir - 5.5 million euros - following an 18 month loan
- Jens Petter Hauge - Eintracht Frankfurt - 12 million euros - following a 12 month loan where the buy clause becomes an obligation if they avoid relegation
- Matteo Pessina - Atalanta - 3 million euros bonus - they midfielder is getting close to his 100th appearance with Atalanta which entitles Milan to a bonus payment.
- Mattia Caldara - Venezia - 4 million euros - there is a buy option which will likely only be exercised if they survive and remain in Serie A
