Match Preview: Inter Milan vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Inter Milan in the semi final of the Coppa Italia following a 0-0 draw in the first leg. Stefano Pioli will be looking to pull off an incredible result to get to the final of the competition and a shot at some silverware.

H2H

Inter 2 - 1 Milan (Coppa)

Milan 0 - 3 Inter

Milan 1 - 1 Inter

Inter 1 - 2 Milan

Milan 0 - 0 Inter (Coppa)

Form Guide (all competitions)

Inter: D, D, W, W, W

Milan: W, W, D, D, W

Players to Watch

Olivier Giroud

This is exactly Giroud’s game. He scored a brace in the previous Inter home game, most of his goals come at the San Siro and he is the man for the big occasion. He must score a decisive goal in this game for Milan to have any chance and to put pressure on Inter early on by taking advantage of the away goal rule. He needs to embarrass De Vrij again and somehow break past Handanovic.

Hakan Calhanoglu

The former Milan player will be keen to get some revenge against his former club given that he is yet to win playing for the other club in the city. He scored a penalty in the first derby of the season and created problems but has been muted in the following two games. He just scored a decisive penalty against Juventus and will be riding that high into the cup game. Milan particularly need to be careful given the defence is relatively inexperienced going up against a tricky attack and a motivated Calhanoglu.

Matteo Gabbia/Pierre Kalulu

This will be the make or break position for the game. Whoever starts at centre back, be it Kalulu or Gabbia depending on the fitness of Calabria at right back has the monumental task of halting a very hard to mark Edin Dzeko whilst needing to keep an eye on the quick runs of Lautaro Martinez behind the lines. The defence needs to hold up and by some miracle keep a clean sheet to pull off a massive upset in the cup carrying us to the final.

Prediction: Inter 1 - 1 Milan