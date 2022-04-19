AC Milan Face Inter Milan In The Semi Final Of The Coppa Italia As Pioli Lacks Depth

AC Milan take on Inter Milan in the second leg of the semi finals of the Coppa Italia tonight at the San Siro. This will be an away game for Milan as the sides go into the match at level pegging at 0-0.

Milan are in a good position to set themselves up in the final of the Cup and to collect some silverware but the lack of depth in the squad will definitely hampers the efforts. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli and Alessandro Florenzi are all out of the fourth derby della Madonnina of the season.

Milan have won one game and drawn two against Inter thus far but the Rossoneri do not have the best record in the cup especially following last year’s exit to Inter amidst the drama.

The important thing to remember is that the away goal rule applies hence Milan have a slight advantage having kept a clean sheet in the first leg.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Kalulu, Gabbia (Calabria), Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Messias, Kessie, Leao, Giroud