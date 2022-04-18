AC Milan’s Pursuit Of LOSC Lille Midfielder Slows Due To Salary Request

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that the progress from AC Milan to sign LOSC Lille midfielder Renato Sanches as a direct replacement for Franck Kessie is slowing down due to the demands of the player. Milan have an agreement with Lille for 20 million euros but the 24 year old’s request of 5 million euros per year is more than Milan want to offer as it is close to Kessie’s request.

Yvan Le Mee, an FFF and FIFA agent spoke to Tuttosport via Sempre Milan and said:

“If I had to play a pizza with a friend about the player’s future, well I would say more Milan than Juventus seen that the Rossoneri have a great feeling with Lille.”

The good relationship he refers to has seen Milan sign Rafael Leao and Mike Maignan is recent years while Tiago Djalo went to Lille.

The Rossoneri clearly hold Lille in high regard as some former players have also been signed after a stint elsewhere such as Fode Ballo-Toure and Simon Kjaer. If the Divock Origi deal goes through he would also fall into this category.