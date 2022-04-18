AC Milan Could Miss Two Defenders In Crucial Coppa Italia Semi Final Against Inter

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan right back Davide Calabria is still fighting his fever that kept him out of the Genoa clash this weekend and is a doubt for the Coppa Italia clash on Tuesday night. The right back was replaced by Pierre Kalulu who picked up an unreal assist in the game but is currently preferred at centre back given the absences of Alessio Romagnoli and Simon Kjaer to injury. It remains to be seen it Matteo Gabbia starts in the middle again given he picked up a muscle injury during the game. He did take part in the training session yesterday so it could have been just a minor hitch.

The outlet is also reporting that Romagnoli alongside Calabria took part in personalised training sessions yet again and have not returned to the group sessions.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be missing from the encounter which will hurt for the side as he provides the experience.

Maurizio Mariani has been announced as the referee for the game, he was in charge of the first leg as well.