AC Milan Winger Is Receiving Interest From France and Germany As His Starting Spot Fades

Antonio Vitiello via Sempre Milan is reporting that AC Milan winger Ante Rebic is receiving interest from a number of foreign clubs as his position in the side has become foggy. The winger is being watched by a few German and French teams and noted that there were scouts present at the previous game against Genoa where he played off the bench.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Rebic is contemplating on his future as Leao has occupied the starting spot. Rebic has struggled with injuries this season which have kept him largely sidelined. His agent Fali Ramadani is expected to meet with Paolo Maldini to discuss the plans for the future. He has only played 985 minutes this season where he has scored just 3 goals and provided 2 assists, his lowest return since joining the club.

Overall, since he joined from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019 he has scored 26 goals and providing 15 assists in 88 games.