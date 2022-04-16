AC Milan Captain Gets Improved Offer From Lazio To Leave On A Bosman This Summer

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Lazio have raised their offer and extended the contract time to lure AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli away from the slightly improved offer from Maldini and Massara. The new deal being offered by Lotito and co. is a 5 year contract worth 3 million euros per year and 500k in bonuses. It is expected that he will accept this deal and sign his contract with them to join this summer on a free transfer in the coming days.

Lazio are eager to secure him as they will lose Luiz Felipe this summer and possibly Francesco Acerbi hence need some depth in defence early into the window.

Alfredo Pedulla adds that Lotito will be present for the necxt round of talks following easter to secure the move but notes that their offer will likely begin at 3.2-3.3 million euros per year.

Romagnoli will be leaving the Rossoneri after 7 seasons where he played 246 games scoring 10 goals and providing 3 assists. He became the captain and helped Milan get from mid table to the UEFA Europa League to the UEFA Champions League and to the top of the table.