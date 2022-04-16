AC Milan Beat Genoa 2-0 As Leao and Messias Finally Get On The Score Sheet

AC Milan finally got all three points last night against Genoa in front of over 70,000 fans at the San Siro. Rafael Leao finally got past his mental block and Junior Messias got a bit of luck. The star of the game however was youngster Pierre Kalulu who continues to shine and made an unbelievable contribution with a pinpoint assist for the crucial opening goal.

Milan opened the scoring after just ten minutes as Leao nicely placed his volley into the far corner connecting with Kalulu’s stunning cross. The game was then deadlocked for a long period but there were some sitters missed by Giroud and Saelemaekers.

In the 87th minute, a classic Theo Hernandez run across the pitch led to a one-two with Rebic which was intercepted until Rebic Lofted a cross back into the middle for Messias to smash in on his second attempt.

Mike Maignan made a stunning last minute save to maintain yet another clean sheet as Tomori, Kalulu and co. continue their unreal run.

Milan now sit in 1st place with 71 points but Inter Milan are 2nd with a game in hand at 69 points.