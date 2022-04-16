Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 2 - 0 Genoa

AC Milan finally take home all three points and it came in front of over 70,000 Rossoneri faithful at the San Siro. The wingers scored and Mike Maignan kept yet another clean sheet. A big win that hopefully builds some momentum into three tricky fixtures against Inter Milan (Coppa), Lazio and Fiorentina in the next week and a half.

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: Stunning performance as usual and what a save at the death, he is unreal and deserves every clean sheet. 7/10

Pierre Kalulu: An influential performance from him. He slotted in incredibly at right back and his cross for Leao was unbelievable. 8/10

Matteo Gabbia: A good and clean performance from him, he always plays his part and keeps it simple. Almost scored a howler of an own goal but not his fault. 6.5/10

Fikayo Tomori: A strong performance where he hounded the attackers and kept them so far away from our box. 7/10

Theo Hernandez: A good game from him when his passes connect in the final third, he bursting runs on the counter carried us forward numerous times. 6.5/10

Ismael Bennacer: He makes such a big difference to the flow of our game. His intensity with the interceptions and pressing are also second to none. 7/10

Sandro Tonali: A good game where he was not that noticeable but that’s because he fulfilled his role well without any fuss. 6.5/10

﻿Alexis Saelemaekers: An abhorrent display. He cannot finish to save his life and he just does not contribute to our attack in a meaningful way at all. 4/10

Frank Kessie: A good game where he should what he offers over Brahim in that he played simple passes that kept us moving forward and held up the ball well. 6/10

Rafael Leao: A solid performance where he showed his quality with the goal. He still needs to stop the fancy passes as they are not working but his runs were much better. 7/10

Olivier Giroud: A quiet game, yet again. He could’ve scored with his one opportunity but continues to be frustrated. 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Junior Messias: What a Messiasesque goal. It was nice for him to close out the game and show why he needs to start over Saelemaekers, simply put he can hit the target. 6/10

Ante Rebic: A good show of his pace and aggression as well as his ability to keep things moving in the box. Would not be surprised to see him start over Giroud in a coming game. 6/10

Rade Krunic: A simple performance where he kept it clean at right back. 6/10

Fode Ballo-Toure: An exciting cameo where he showed his speed and what he can offer off the bench pushing things forward. He drew multiple fouls in just a few minutes and added lots of energy. 6/10

Brahim Diaz: He kept getting pushed around like last season and could not find a final pass to save his life. A extremely poor showing from him. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He got the line up right with Kessie coming in and got lucky with Kalulu replacing Calabria and doing amazing. The subs were good and the management was right to go for a goal until the end. 6.5/10