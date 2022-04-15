Key Battles and Prediction: AC Milan vs Genoa

AC Milan host Genoa at the San Siro tonight as the side look to put some pressure on Inter Milan for the top spot. Milan recover some players but only one change seems likely for the starting eleven which is Diaz on the bench. Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Striker vs Centre back

Olivier Giroud vs Nikola Maksimovic

Giroud, Giroud, Giroud ... where has the quality gone, where have the magical moments gone and where has his control and positioning gone. He goes up against another Serie A veteran and physical defender who will press on him hard and give him very little space. Maksimovic will be difficult to get past but can be vulnerable in the air so that’s where we need to hit hard.

Central midfielder vs Centre defensive midfielder

Milan Badelj vs Sandro Tonali

The Badelj vs Tonali match up will be very important in this game as the outcome of this will determine who gets closer to the others final third and who can win that midfield battle. The midfield will be very scrappy for this game so Bennacer and Tonali will need to hold the ball more and keep their passes flowing otherwise we will be chasing the ball more often than not which will waste time.

Striker vs Centre back

Mattia Destro vs Fikayo Tomori

Former Milan striker Destro always seems to love coming to the San Siro and upsetting the fans. He is so sleek finding gaps and just conjuring up dangerous situations in the box. Tomori has been doing well taking the lead on the main striker in recent games and will need to keep the aggression up and press higher up given Destro isn’t quick. The further away he is from the box, the less of a threat he is. He can operate in tight spaces so we need to be wary of set pieces and crosses into the box.

Predictions

Giroud Winner

Tonali Winner

Tomori Winner